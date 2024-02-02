BSEB Launches Online Application for Teacher Competency Exam in Bihar

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has initiated the online application process for the Shikshak Sakshamta Pariksha, a crucial teacher competency examination for educators in government schools across Bihar. This move is a significant step in ensuring that local-level teachers meet a certain standard of educational proficiency. The application window is set to run from the 1st of February 2024 until the 15th of February 2024.

Exam Details and Application Process

The examination, specifically designed for Niyojit Teachers in primary, middle, and high schools, also extends to career-oriented teachers and library directors. The testing period is scheduled from February 26 to March 13, with the exam timings fixed from 7:30 to 9:30 AM. In addition to testing educational competency, the exam will also include a verification process for documents and qualifications.

Application Fee and Allocation of Examination Centers

An application fee has been established for interested candidates, with those belonging to the General/Backward Class/Economically Weaker Sections categories required to pay Rs. 1100. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Physically Handicapped categories are also subject to this fee. Following the application process, which includes uploading necessary documents, district-wise exam center allocation will occur.

The Impact on Bihar's Education System

The Shikshak Sakshamta Pariksha forms part of broader efforts to improve the quality of education in Bihar. By validating and enhancing the capabilities of its teachers, the BSEB aims to elevate the standard of education offered across the state's government schools. It is hoped this initiative will foster a stronger educational environment, empowering students and educators alike.