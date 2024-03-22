BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Today: Check Times, Websites, and Live Updates

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to unveil the much-anticipated Intermediate or Class 12th final exam results today, marking a significant day for over 13 lakh students. Scheduled for a 1:30 PM release, this announcement will not only reveal pass percentages but also highlight the top performers across various streams, setting a new academic milestone.
Where and How to Check
Students poised at the brink of their future careers can access their results through multiple online platforms. The official BSEB portals, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com, will serve as primary channels. Additionally, the results will be available on the HT Portal, ensuring broad accessibility. To check their results, students will need their board exam roll codes and roll numbers, details that were provided on their exam admit cards.
Anticipation and Preparation
The announcement, to be made by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, has stirred considerable anticipation among students, educators, and parents alike. In preparation, individuals are advised to have their admit card details handy to avoid any last-minute hassles. The press conference is not just a formal declaration but a moment of recognition for the hard work and perseverance of students, especially those who will be named as toppers in the various streams.
Looking Forward
Post-announcement, students will have the opportunity to scrutinize their answer sheets if they wish, a process that underscores the board's commitment to transparency and accuracy in evaluation. As the results unfold, they will pave the way for students to embark on the next phase of their educational journeys, whether it involves higher education, vocational training, or other career pathways. This pivotal moment is a testament to the resilience and dedication of students and educators, especially considering the challenges posed by the global pandemic in recent years.