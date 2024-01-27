Brunei's Kuala Belait Named 4th ASEAN Clean Tourist City; Country's Establishments Earn Multiple Accolades

In a significant recognition of its environmental efforts, Kuala Belait, a city in Brunei, was recently honored with the prestigious title of the 4th ASEAN Clean Tourist City. The honor was bestowed during the ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards ceremony held on January 26. The title is a testament to the city's commitment to cleanliness, green initiatives, and sustainable tourism practices.

Brunei Establishments Shine at ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards

Brunei's prominence in the ASEAN tourism landscape was further underscored by the accolades received by several of its establishments. The Radisson Hotel Brunei Darussalam was recognized with the 9th ASEAN Green Hotel and 4th ASEAN MICE Venue (Meeting Room) awards, signaling its excellence in sustainable hospitality and meeting services. The Empire Brunei and An-Naura Hall at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex were also acknowledged as the 4th ASEAN MICE Venue (Meeting Room), underlining their exceptional meeting and conference facilities.

The Empire Brunei received additional recognition as the 1st ASEAN MICE Venue (Exhibition Venue), reflecting its capability to host large-scale exhibitions. Freme Travel Services Sdn Bhd, a leading travel agency in the country, was named for the 4th ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Award (Gastronomy Tourism Theme), highlighting its contribution to promoting local gastronomy and sustainable tourism.

27th Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers Advances Sustainable Tourism Agenda

The awards were announced in conjunction with the 27th Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers (27th M-ATM) and Related Meetings held at the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2024 (ATF 2024) from January 23 to 26 in Vientiane, Laos. The meeting, themed 'Quality and Responsible Tourism - Sustaining ASEAN Future', focused on fostering collaboration among ASEAN member states to promote sustainable and resilient tourism. Brunei's delegation was led by Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin.

The gathering noted a significant surge in international arrivals to the region, with a year-on-year growth of 153.09%. In addition, it was reported that 76.6% of the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan (ATSP) 2016-2025 has been accomplished, and the development of a post-2025 plan is set to kick off this year. To ensure a coordinated approach to tourism, an ad-hoc task force will be established to foster systematic dialogue with relevant agencies.

Brunei's Rising Stature in ASEAN Tourism Landscape

The successful outcomes of the meeting, combined with the awards received, further solidify Brunei's position in the ASEAN tourism landscape. The recognition affirms the country's efforts in promoting sustainability and quality within its tourism sector, setting a strong example for other ASEAN nations. As ASEAN continues to grow as a popular tourism destination, Brunei's achievements serve as a testament to the region's commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism.