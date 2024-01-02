en English
Brunei

Brunei Ministry of Education Opens Applications for Government Scholarship Scheme

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Brunei Ministry of Education Opens Applications for Government Scholarship Scheme

The Ministry of Education in Brunei has officially started accepting applications for its prestigious government scholarship scheme. This initiative is designed to support individuals who are eager to pursue a Master’s degree or professional certification abroad. The scholarship is available for the academic session of 2024/2025, offering an invaluable opportunity for international educational advancement.

Submission Guidelines and Deadlines

The application window opened today and is scheduled to close at 4 pm on February 29. Prospective candidates are required to submit their applications via email to applyscholarshipmoe.gov.bn. Furthermore, they must provide all necessary documents to support their application.

In addition to the online submission, applicants are also mandated to submit a hardcopy of their application to the Department of Scholarship Management. This department is conveniently located within the premises of the Ministry of Education.

Application Forms and Additional Information

Those interested in applying can find the application forms on the Ministry’s official website at www.moe.gov.bn. This platform serves as a comprehensive resource for all information related to the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, required documentation, and guidelines for submission.

The Borneo Bulletin’s Report

The Borneo Bulletin, a leading English daily newspaper in Brunei, first reported this news. Known for its robust coverage of local and international news, the paper also provides updates on business affairs within the region. Originally published by Brunei Press, the Borneo Bulletin is a trusted source of information for many in the country and beyond.

Brunei Education
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

