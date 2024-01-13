en English
Brunei

Brunei Lawyer Brandon Chin Named Best Speaker at International Mooting Competition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
In a significant development for the legal community, local lawyer Brandon Chin from Brunei has triumphed at the Essex Court Chambers Singapore Academy of Law International Mooting Competition, claiming the title of Best Speaker. This prestigious accolade was awarded to Chin following his extraordinary display of oratory skills, which left a lasting impression on the judges, including Richard Millett KC from Essex Court Chamber.

Rising Above International Contemporaries

Chin’s achievement is not a minor feat. The competition, gathering legal minds from across the globe, serves as a platform for budding lawyers to showcase their advocacy skills in a simulated court proceeding. Chin’s victory not only underlines his legal prowess but also positions him as a rising star in the legal spectrum, demonstrating his ability to outperform his international contemporaries at every stage of the competition.

Award-winning Oratory Skills

The Best Speaker award, in essence, testifies to Chin’s exceptional oratory skills. His compelling arguments and persuasive speech patterns resonated with the judges, setting him apart from the competition. The recognition further amplifies his standing in the legal community and sets a high bar for upcoming legal talents.

Spotlight by Borneo Bulletin

The Borneo Bulletin, a leading English daily in Brunei, highlighted Chin’s accomplishment. As a widely recognized source of local and international affairs and business news in the region, the Bulletin’s reportage brings Chin’s achievement to a broader audience. The publication, initially launched by Brunei Press, continues to operate independently in Brunei Darussalam, Sabah, and Sarawak, enhancing its reputation as a credible news source.

Chin’s victory at the Essex Court Chambers Singapore Academy of Law International Mooting Competition is truly a testament to his legal acumen. His recognition as the Best Speaker not only showcases his remarkable oratory skills but also emphasizes the potential of local talents in Brunei to shine on international platforms.

Brunei Education Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

