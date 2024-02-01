Brunei Education Ministry Announces 'O' Level and IGCSE Exam Results

Yesterday, on February 1, 2024, the Ministry of Education in Brunei unveiled the much-anticipated results of the Brunei-Cambridge G.C.E. 'O' Level and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations held in October/November 2023. The announcement was marked by a collective sigh of relief from the 5,738 candidates—5,621 school candidates and 117 private candidates—who sat for the exams.

An Overview of the Results

A total of 1,135 candidates etched their names on the scroll of academic achievements by scoring 8 or more 'O' Levels and IGCSEs. Another 2,512 candidates exhibited commendable performance by scoring 5 or more. The results delineated a subtle gap between government and private school candidates. Amongst the former, 806 out of 4,783 candidates achieved 8 or more 'O' Levels and IGCSEs, with 1,926 securing 5 or more. From the private schools' corner, out of 838 candidates, 329 achieved 8 or more 'O' Levels and IGCSEs, and 586 scored 5 or more.

Top Scorers and Notable Achievements

The results were not just about numbers; they were a testament to the hard work, commitment, and the indomitable spirit of the students. Sixty-two school candidates, including 20 from government schools, made their schools and parents proud by securing Grade A* or A in 8 to 10 subjects. This remarkable achievement reflects the quality and effectiveness of education in Brunei.

Collecting Result Slips and Looking Ahead

With the results out, candidates can now collect their result slips from their respective schools. Private candidates can collect their slips at the One Stop Centre, Block C at the Ministry of Education. And as the dust settles on the October/November 2023 session, the gear is already shifting towards the May/June 2024 session. Candidates intending to re-sit the exams have until February 15 to register.

This year's results, showing improvement in performance compared to the previous year, serve as a beacon of hope and an inspiration for the candidates preparing for the next session. The achievements of this year's candidates set a high benchmark, but with hard work and dedication, the future of education in Brunei looks bright.