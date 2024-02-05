Brown University Students Hunger Strike for Divestment from Corporations Supporting Israel

Nineteen students at Brown University have taken an extraordinary step to influence university policy. They've embarked on a hunger strike to pressure the administration to divest from corporations that support Israel. This dramatic action is part of a broader pattern of activism on university campuses, where students often resort to bold measures to enact political and social change.

A Hunger Strike for Divestment

The students' primary demand is for the inclusion of a divestment resolution in the agenda of the upcoming Brown University Corporation meeting. They are advocating for the university to divest its $6.6 billion from companies they believe are profiting from human rights abuses in Palestine. One of the hunger strikers, using they/them pronouns, has encapsulated the group's determined stance with the phrase, "I won't rest until we divest."

University's Response

Despite the students' fervent advocacy, Brown University President Christina Paxson has maintained that the university's endowment is not a political instrument. However, the students remain resolute and are continuing their hunger strike until their demands are met. The ongoing strike is the largest in the U.S. since October 7 and follows the arrest of 41 students in December during a sit-in to support divestment from Israeli military occupation.

The Conclusion of the Strike

While the protest is intense, it is also time-limited. The students plan to conclude their hunger strike after the Corporation meeting scheduled for February 8 and 9, regardless of whether their demands are met. This move serves to underline the protest's fundamental purpose: to pressure the university to consider their resolution rather than to win an immediate victory. The focus remains on the university's investment policies and the broader implications for global human rights.