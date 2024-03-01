Brown Deer School District Narrows Superintendent Search to Three Finalists

The search for the next superintendent of the Brown Deer School District is nearing its conclusion, with three distinguished candidates in the running. Following the departure of Monica Kelsey-Brown, the district has been on the hunt for a new leader. The finalists, Matthew Boswell, Katrice Cotton, and Keona Jones, each bring a wealth of experience and educational leadership to the table.

Extensive Search and Selection Process

The journey to find the new superintendent has been thorough and multifaceted. In partnership with School Exec Connect, the Brown Deer School District utilized an online survey to pinpoint the desired attributes for their next superintendent. The selection process involved multiple rounds of interviews, starting with 22 candidates, narrowing down to 10 in the first round, and further to five in the second round. The three finalists emerged after a rigorous evaluation, and they are now set to engage in the final phase of the selection process.

Meet the Finalists

Each finalist brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the forefront. Matthew Boswell, currently serving as the senior director of student services at Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), has a rich history in educational roles, including principal and guidance counselor positions within MPS. Boswell's commitment to student welfare is evident through his additional role on the city of Milwaukee Social Development Commission.

Katrice Cotton, holding the position of chief school administration officer for MPS, has demonstrated leadership through various capacities, from principal to language arts/social studies teacher. Cotton's academic background is impressive, with a doctorate in education among her credentials.

Keona Jones, the assistant state superintendent of schools with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, has a comprehensive background in educational leadership, including roles as principal and special education teacher. Jones's dedication to education is further highlighted by her doctorate in education.

What's Next for Brown Deer School District

The final step in the selection process involves each candidate touring the district's campus and participating in a forum with the school board and community. This crucial interaction will take place on March 16, offering a platform for finalists to present their visions for the district. The Brown Deer School Board aims to make their final decision the following week, with the new superintendent expected to be announced in April.

As the Brown Deer School District stands on the cusp of a new chapter, the community eagerly anticipates the selection of a superintendent who will steer the district towards continued growth and excellence. The chosen leader will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education within the district.