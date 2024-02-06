Brooklyn Diocese Celebrates Catholic Schools Week Amid Rising Enrollments

The Diocese of Brooklyn recently wrapped up Catholic Schools Week, a week-long celebration of Catholic education in its numerous schools and academies. The start of the academic year witnessed an impressive enrollment increase of over 900 students across grades 1-8, while kindergarten enrollment rose by 2.2% compared to the previous year.

Contrasting Trends in School Enrollment

In a stark contrast, the New York City Department of Education reported a significant loss of around 50,000 students in its public school system between 2019 and 2021. Furthermore, there has been a 17% drop in kindergarten registration from 2016 to 2022.

Catholic Education: A Deliberate Choice

Deacon Kevin McCormack, the Diocesan superintendent of schools, underscored the value of a Catholic education. He emphasized the ability parents now have to choose a paid, faith-based education over a free public education. McCormack drew attention to the sense of community fostered within Catholic schools, the focus on Christ at the core of life, and the drive to make a positive impact in the world that Catholic education instills.

Additionally, McCormack shed light on the evangelizing role a Catholic education plays in the lives of students. It's not just about academics, but also about nurturing faith and character.

The Importance of Catholic Education

Bishop Robert Brennan echoed McCormack's sentiments and stressed the crucial role Catholic education plays in transmitting faith from one generation to the next. He extended a warm welcome to young parents, encouraging them to consider Catholic education for their children.

Maura Hili, a mother from Queens, provided a personal testament to the positive effects of Catholic education. She decided to keep her sons in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Academy due to the supportive environment and the accommodations made for her sons' progressive hearing loss.