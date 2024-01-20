Brookfield Asset Management in Talks for $2 Billion Investment in GEMS Education

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., a leading Canadian firm, is reportedly engaged in discussions to invest a hefty sum in GEMS Education, a well-established private school operator based in Dubai. The investment, estimated to be around $2 billion, would significantly bolster GEMS Education's expansion plans, potentially enabling it to undertake new acquisitions and stimulate organic growth.

Brookfield's Potential Investment

Brookfield's potential investment could also enable CVC Capital Partners to exit their stake in GEMS Education, a major player in the education sector for approximately six decades. With a network of over 60 schools primarily located in Dubai, GEMS Education, founded by Sunny Varkey, has significantly shaped the city's educational landscape.

Dubai, known for its high expenditure on private education owing to its large expatriate population, has seen a population surge, partly as a result of becoming a popular refuge during the Covid-19 pandemic.

GEMS Education's Past Endeavors

In the past, GEMS Education had explored options such as selling part of its stake or going public. However, these plans were thwarted by the pandemic and unexpected regulatory changes in Dubai's education sector. The discussions regarding Brookfield's investment are not guaranteed to result in a deal, and other potential investors may still come into the picture. The talks are being held in private, and thus far, representatives from Brookfield, GEMS, and CVC have not provided any official comments.

Sunny Varkey and deNovo Partners

Sunny Varkey is currently receiving advisory services from deNovo Partners, a Dubai-based firm. The negotiations with Brookfield Asset Management demonstrate the potential for significant financial changes in the landscape of private education in Dubai, with GEMS Education at the forefront of this evolution. If finalized, this investment could have a profound impact on the future growth and expansion of one of the world's largest private K-12 education providers, operating more than 250 schools globally.