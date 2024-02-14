Broadway Dallas Gala Raises $900,000 for Education: A Night of Music and Philanthropy

Broadway Dallas Gala Raises $900,000 for Educational Fund: A Night of Music and Philanthropy

A Magical Night of Giving and Performing

On February 14, 2024, the Broadway Dallas Gala, chaired by John Quattrocchi and Joseph DeMartino, united over 380 Dallas leaders, philanthropists, and art lovers in support of a common cause. The event, held at an undisclosed location in Dallas, raised an impressive $900,000 for the Broadway Dallas Educational Fund, ensuring thousands of students will continue to have access to the transformative power of Broadway.

A Tribute to a Legend: Frenship High School Students Shine

The night's festivities began with a pre-show cocktail reception, followed by a three-course dinner. The highlight of the evening was a full performance of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, showcasing the incredible talent and energy of the iconic singer's life and music. Adding to the magic, 21 students from Frenship High School Theatre performed a rousing Tina Turner medley, demonstrating the very essence of the Broadway Dallas Educational Fund's mission.

Empowering the Next Generation of Stars

The funds raised from the gala will support Broadway Dallas' education and community outreach programs, reaching over 40,000 students and their families each year. Among them, 3,400 Dallas ISD students and over 5,000 students from 75 schools will participate in the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. The proceeds will also enable the organization to offer workshops, intensives, and scholarships, providing young talents with the opportunity to hone their skills and pursue their dreams.

As the night concluded with a Tina-themed after-party, the attendees reveled in the knowledge that they had made a significant impact on the lives of countless students. The Broadway Dallas Gala served as a reminder that the arts have the power to inspire and empower, and that through collective support, the next generation of stars can rise.

Broadway Dallas Gala: where music, philanthropy, and the love for the arts come together to shape the future of theater.