British Adults Comfortable Seeking Help After 27, Older Generation Prefers Independence: Survey

Breaking away from the conventional perception of self-reliance, a recent survey of 2,000 British adults has revealed a transformative shift in societal attitudes towards seeking help. The study uncovers that individuals generally become more comfortable seeking assistance after the age of 27. Intriguingly, it is the 25 to 34 age demographic that is most likely to reach out for help.

Independence Over Assistance

On the flip side, the survey reveals a stark contrast in the attitudes of the older generation. Adults over 65 displayed a distinct preference for independence, choosing to navigate life's challenges without external aid. Among those reluctant to ask for help, the reasons are multifaceted. A dominant 51% cited a preference for independence, while 48% were concerned about inconveniencing others. Pride also emerged as a significant factor, with 23% admitting it as a reason for their hesitance.

The Dichotomy of Help-Seeking

Interestingly, the survey also illuminated a dichotomy in the types of issues people feel comfortable seeking help for. Relationship, financial, and health issues are the most challenging topics for individuals to seek help, possibly due to their deeply personal nature. In contrast, queries about work, career, and education are more comfortably addressed, hinting at societal acceptance of collaborative problem-solving in these areas.

Workplace Assistance and Career Progression

The research, commissioned by Santander UK in line with their Women Business Leaders' Mentoring Programme, also explored attitudes towards help-seeking in the workplace. A striking 57% felt that asking for help at work positively impacted their career progression. However, these benefits are not reaped by everyone. Fears of seeming incompetent (42%) and concerns about others' opinions (35%) often deter individuals from seeking assistance at work.

Among entrepreneurs, the regret of not asking for more help in the early stages of their businesses was prevalent. A substantial 77% admitted to seeking help when starting, indicating that the entrepreneurial journey is not one to be embarked upon alone. The findings underline the importance of initiatives like Santander UK's programme, which supports female business owners by pairing them with experienced professionals, fostering growth and sharing valuable insights.