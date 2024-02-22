Breaking Barriers: Ghana’s Girls Lead in STEM Hackathon, Charting a New Course for Sustainability

It was a day marked not just by the celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science but also by a palpable shift in the narrative around girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in Ghana. As I walked into Accra High School, the energy was infectious, with young girls bustling around, their minds teeming with ideas and innovations. This wasn’t just another school day; it was the day Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC decided to turn the tide with a hackathon aimed at inspiring these young minds towards a future they can shape.

Empowering the Next Generation

The theme, ‘Women and Girls in Science Leadership, a New Era for Sustainability,’ wasn’t just a tagline but a mission statement for the day. The event was a part of the Futuremakers initiative by Standard Chartered, focusing on equipping disadvantaged youth, especially girls, with the necessary skills to thrive in STEM fields. The morning began with an interactive session led by female professionals from Standard Chartered, who shared not just their knowledge but their journeys, emphasizing time management and goal setting. It was a mentorship experience designed to light a spark in these young girls, showing them that a career in STEM was not just possible but desirable.

The hackathon challenge was straightforward yet profound—develop digital solutions for managing 'pocket money.' Yet, the simplicity of the task belied its significance. It was about more than just creating apps; it was about solving real-life problems through technology, a skill critical in today’s digital world. Teams from Accra High School and Labone Senior High School put their heads together, coding and creating under the guidance of mentors. The competition was fierce, but it was Labone Senior High School that took the crown with their innovative mobile apps, Spend Le$$, and Digital Susu Box (DBS). Their victory was a testament to the power of teamwork, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of solutions that can make everyday life better.

A Step Towards Equality

The significance of the day went beyond the boundaries of Accra High School. This hackathon was a statement, a beacon of hope for countless girls across Ghana and beyond. It was proof that given the right opportunities and encouragement, girls can excel in STEM and lead the way towards a more sustainable future. The victory of Labone Senior High School, earning a 43-inch Smart TV for their school's ICT laboratory, was a win not just for the school but for the broader movement towards gender equality in STEM. It underscored the importance of initiatives like Futuremakers, which strive to dismantle the barriers that girls face in accessing science and technology education.

As the day wound to a close, I couldn’t help but feel optimistic about the future of STEM in Ghana and the role that women and girls will play in it. The hackathon might have ended, but the journey towards breaking barriers and forging a new path in science and technology for girls in Ghana has just begun.