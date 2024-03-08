Breaking Barriers: Falcarragh Woman Pioneers in Electrical Trade, Inspires Inclusion

On International Women's Day, the story of Katy McGeady, a Falcarragh woman making strides in the traditionally male-dominated electrical trade, highlights the significance of supporting women in diverse careers. As an electrical apprentice with O'Hara & Harrison Electrical Contractors and mother of two, Katy's journey is a beacon of inspiration and inclusion. Breaking stereotypes, she demonstrates that gender does not define capability in any profession.

Challenging Gender Norms

Katy's transition from hospitality to electrical work was not driven by inspiration from others in the field but by a desire for change and stability. Her story is a testament to the unexplored potential women have in trades like electrical work, where the demand for skilled labor is always high. Despite the industry's male dominance, Katy has faced no barriers, proving that skill and determination are key to success. Her experience with O'Hara & Harrison, supported by Donegal ETB's Apprenticeship Services, underscores the importance of inclusive workplaces and training opportunities.

Educational Pathways and Support

The apprenticeship model, offering a blend of education and hands-on training, has been pivotal in Katy's career development. This 'earn while you learn' approach not only provides financial benefits but also practical experience, making it an attractive alternative to traditional college education. Donegal ETB's proactive stance in encouraging women to consider non-traditional fields, coupled with financial incentives for employers, paves the way for a more inclusive workforce. Katy's story is a part of a larger narrative of women in Donegal challenging stereotypes and excelling in various apprenticeships.

Looking Towards a Bright Future

Katy's optimism about her future in the electrical trade, bolstered by her employer's support, serves as a powerful example for women contemplating careers in trades. The positive reinforcement from her workplace, recognition of her skills, and the broader support from training programs highlight the evolving landscape of employment, where gender inclusivity can lead to a richer, more diverse workforce. As Katy continues to excel in her apprenticeship, her story not only celebrates her achievements but also calls for a collective effort to support women in every field.

As we reflect on Katy McGeady's journey and the broader implications for women in trades, it's clear that fostering an inclusive environment is not just beneficial but essential. Her story is a clarion call to challenge the status quo, inspiring not only women but all individuals to pursue their passions, irrespective of traditional gender roles. The progress made by Katy and supported by institutions like Donegal ETB illustrates a promising shift towards gender equality in the workforce.