Breaking Barriers: Empowering Women in STEM Entrepreneurship

As I walked into the bustling Qatar University auditorium on February 12, 2024, the atmosphere was electric. The International Day of Women and Girls in Science event, focusing on women entrepreneurs in STEM and the transition towards an innovation economy, was about to commence. This significant gathering, held in partnership with UNESCO, Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, and Sasol, had drawn an audience eager to hear from the inspiring panel of women scientists, researchers, and stakeholders.

Breaking Barriers and Navigating the Innovation Landscape

The panel discussion addressed the challenges faced by women in STEM entrepreneurship and how they could be overcome. Speakers shared their personal stories, highlighting the importance of resilience, determination, and creativity in navigating the complex innovation landscape.

One of the panelists, Dr. Amal Al-Maadeed, a prominent Qatari researcher in renewable energy, emphasized the need for women to believe in their abilities and take risks. "We have to be willing to step out of our comfort zones and challenge the status quo," she said. "It's crucial that we don't let stereotypes or preconceived notions hold us back."

Another panelist, Fatima Al-Kuwari, founder of a successful biotech startup, elaborated on the importance of collaboration and networking. "Building relationships with other entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors is essential for success," she shared. "We need to support each other and work together to create an enabling ecosystem for women in STEM."

The Power of Role Models and Collaboration

Throughout the event, the speakers emphasized the importance of increased visibility of female role models in STEM. By showcasing the achievements of women in these fields, they aimed to inspire the next generation of girls to pursue their passions in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Dr. Al-Maadeed explained, "Young girls need to see that women can excel in STEM and make significant contributions to society. It's our responsibility to be visible and to share our stories so that they can envision a future for themselves in these fields."

The panelists also stressed the importance of collaboration between all stakeholders—governments, educational institutions, private companies, and non-profit organizations—to close the gender gap in science. They highlighted various initiatives and strategies aimed at encouraging girls and women to pursue STEM, such as mentorship programs, scholarships, and internships.

One such initiative is ENGIE's commitment to supporting and investing in talented young women in STEM fields through various programs in countries like France, Brazil, Peru, and Saudi Arabia. They provide mentoring, training, and financial support to female STEM students and professionals, demonstrating a strong commitment to gender equality and the development of female talent in scientific and technical fields.

Promoting Diversity and Inclusivity in STEM

The event also featured a special guest, 3leonora, a 24-year-old PhD-candidate in string theory and a passionate advocate for gender equality in STEM. With over 150,000 followers on TikTok, she is a powerful voice for promoting diversity and inclusivity in these fields.

3leonora shared her experiences as the founder of a non-profit organization called Girls in STEM, which aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. "We need to address the structural barriers that prevent women from fully participating in STEM," she said. "This includes addressing stereotypes, lack of role models, gender bias, and work-life balance challenges."

As the event came to a close, it was clear that the International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2024 had sparked important conversations and inspired action towards a more inclusive and innovative future. The resounding message was one of hope and determination: by working together and supporting each other, we can break barriers and create a world where women and girls have equal opportunities to excel in STEM and contribute to the global innovation economy.

With these powerful stories and insights in mind, I left the auditorium feeling inspired and energized, ready to share the incredible achievements and contributions of women and girls in STEM fields with the world.