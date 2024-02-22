Breaking Barriers: Dr. Christina Clark Takes the Helm at La Roche University

Imagine stepping into a room where history is not only being taught but also made. This is the reality for La Roche University as it welcomes Dr. Christina Clark as its new president, marking a significant milestone in the institution's journey. Clark, a seasoned academic with more than two decades of experience, is set to steer La Roche into a future brimming with possibilities. Her appointment is not just a change of leadership; it's a testament to the evolving landscape of higher education leadership, especially within the domain of comprehensive Catholic universities.

A New Chapter Begins

With the passing of Sister Candace Introcaso in May 2023, La Roche found itself at a crossroads. The selection of Christina Clark as the university's eighth president symbolizes a fresh direction for the institution. As the second lay president in La Roche's 61-year history, Clark's background as the former provost at Marywood University speaks volumes of her dedication to education that prepares students for the challenges of a rapidly changing world. Her tenure is poised to begin on July 1, succeeding the interim presidency of Dr. Howard Ishiyama, and her vision for La Roche promises to be both invigorating and inclusive.

A Legacy of Leadership and Dedication

Clark's extensive experience in academia, including her roles at Marymount University and Creighton University, has equipped her with an invaluable skill set. Her academic prowess, evident from her advanced degrees in classics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, complements her leadership qualities. At Marywood University, she was instrumental in spearheading initiatives focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, while also fostering the development of new degree programs and implementing the innovative HyBridge Education Model. Clark's commitment to creating an environment that champions global citizenship aligns perfectly with La Roche's mission, making her selection a unanimous decision after a comprehensive six-month search.

The landscape of higher education is fraught with challenges, from the need for digital transformation to addressing the complexities of global education in a post-pandemic world. Clark's appointment comes at a time when La Roche, like many institutions, must navigate these challenges while seizing opportunities for growth and innovation. Her track record suggests a president ready to embrace these challenges head-on, leveraging her experience to not only advance La Roche's mission but also to enrich the educational experience for its students.