Bradford High School Reveals Royal Court for 2024 Winter Carnival

Bradford Area High School has unveiled the members of its royal court for the highly anticipated 2024 Winter Carnival. The selected students, hailing from every class level, are set to add a touch of elegance and grandeur to the forthcoming festivities.

Meet the Royal Court

The court comprises a bevy of dedicated students who will represent their respective classes. For the freshmen, Lucas Hinchman and Maddison Kaganse have been bestowed the titles of count and countess. Following them are sophomores Jeremiah Long and Brooke Arnold, who will grace the event as duke and duchess. The junior class will see Asa Walt and Mallory Craig reign as prince and princess.

Senior Class Royalty

In the senior class, multiple pairs are vying for the esteemed titles of king and queen. The pairs include Agnes Collins and Connor Cornelius, Dawn Flynn and Tristan Dragoone, and Maddie Potter and Keegan Hartzell. The coronation of the senior class king and queen is a much-anticipated event and is set to happen during the halftime of the boys' basketball game on Friday.

Additional Honors

Additional honors have been accorded to Sophie Cornelius and Gavin Daugherty, who have been granted the titles of Miss Bradford and Mr. Bradford, respectively. These honors recognize students who have shown outstanding commitment and service to their school and community.

Winter Carnival Festivities

Before the basketball game, from 6 to 7 p.m., the school will host a variety of games and activities in the gym hallway. This will serve as a warm-up to the main event and an opportunity for students to connect and prepare for the exciting night ahead. The Winter Carnival will culminate with a grand dance, scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday in the school cafeteria, where all the members of the court will get a chance to showcase their moves.