BPSC Exam Chaos: Candidates Scale Walls in Bhagalpur Amidst Paper Leak Scandal

Amid the BPSC Phase 3 teacher recruitment exam conducted across 24 centers in Bhagalpur, several candidates resorted to climbing walls and grills to enter the examination centre after arriving late. This unusual occurrence unfolded at Marwari Pathshala Inter School during the first shift of the examination, highlighting significant lapses in security measures despite the enforcement of stringent guidelines including QR code scanning, biometric verification, and OMR sheet barcode scanning.
Unconventional Entry: A Desperate Measure
The examination, organised in two shifts, commenced at 9:30 am for the first shift, with the second shift slated for 2:30 pm, adhering to the stipulated guidelines. However, some candidates, upon finding the main gate closed, opted to leap over walls and grills at Marwari Pathshala Inter School in Bhagalpur. This incident, while startling, underscores the intense pressure and desperation among candidates to participate in the examination process, even if it means bending the rules.
Security Measures and Concerns
Despite robust security measures at all examination centres, including QR code scanning, biometric verification, and OMR sheet barcode scanning, the incident at Marwari Pathshala raises concerns about the efficacy of these protocols. Furthermore, it brings to light the broader issue of supervision and enforcement of guidelines within examination premises, especially in a context where electronic devices are strictly prohibited to maintain the integrity of the examination process.
The Bigger Picture: Paper Leak Allegations
This episode is part of a larger controversy surrounding the BPSC TRE 3 teacher recruitment examination, with over 200 candidates taken into custody in Jharkhand for allegedly possessing the question paper in advance. The allegations of a paper leak, currently under police investigation, have cast a shadow over the examination's credibility and prompted a postponement of subsequent exams due to 'unavoidable reasons'. This scandal not only exacerbates the challenges faced by genuine candidates but also raises serious questions about the examination's administrative oversight.
The incident in Bhagalpur, coupled with the paper leak scandal, serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in the examination system. It underscores the need for a comprehensive review and strengthening of security measures to ensure the integrity of the examination process. As investigations continue, the education community remains hopeful for a resolution that restores trust in the system, ensuring that such incidents do not recur.