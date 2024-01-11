Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint Strive to Impact 1,250 Local Youth

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint have initiated a recruitment drive with an ambitious target to reach out to 1,250 local youth by the end of 2024 through their transformative afterschool programs. This significant campaign is a part of the organization’s efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of children residing in Flint and Genesee County. In an attempt to cultivate an all-embracing and nurturing environment for young individuals aged between 7 and 17, the organization is offering free memberships.

Breaking Down Barriers

Tauzzari Robinson, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint, emphasized the organization’s mission of empowering young people to evolve into productive and responsible citizens. This mission is being realized by making spaces accessible for all children, irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds. The free memberships are a significant stride in this direction, aiming to eliminate socio-economic obstacles and provide equal access to resources and opportunities.

Comprehensive Development

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint have an array of programs on offer, focusing on academic success, workforce development, health & wellness, and character building. These programs aim to promote social, emotional, and academic well-being among the children. They are meticulously designed to equip the children with the necessary skills and knowledge for a successful future.

Community Involvement

The campaign is also encouraging community involvement to sustain the free memberships through financial contributions. The organization operates two units, the Averill Unit and the Bristol Extension, which are open on weekdays for programming. The community’s involvement will be crucial in maintaining the momentum of the campaign and ensuring its success.