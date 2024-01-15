en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Botswana

Botswana Author Lesang Molaakgosi: Spreading God’s Word Through Literature

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST
Botswana Author Lesang Molaakgosi: Spreading God’s Word Through Literature

Lesang Molaakgosi, a celebrated author hailing from Botswana, has utilized her passion for the written word to spread the teachings of God, marking a unique intersection of literature and spirituality. Molaakgosi’s tryst with writing dates back to her primary school days, where she found solace and expression in poems, short stories, and compositions, laying the foundation for her future literary pursuits.

The Turning Point

In 2004, her life took a turn when a sermon touched her heart and inspired her to start writing a book. This book, however, remained unfinished and was shelved until 2011 when Molaakgosi revisited it with an agenda to share her spiritual revelations with the world.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Parallel to her writing career, Molaakgosi has served as a teacher, encouraging her students to hone their reading and writing skills. One of her students penned a farewell poem for President Festus Mogae, which garnered substantial recognition. This incident serves as a testament to Molaakgosi’s impact as an educator and mentor.

Mmegi: A Beacon of Independent Journalism

Her journey is shared against the backdrop of Mmegi, an independent news source in Botswana that is committed to delivering critical news and analysis across diverse fields, including politics, business, sports, and entertainment. As the year concludes, Mmegi takes a moment to introspect, reflecting on the year’s triumphs and trials, underlining the essentiality of self-evaluation at year-end.

0
Botswana Education
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Botswana

See more
1 day ago
Prof Brothers Malema Suspended by University of Botswana Following Rape Allegation
University of Botswana Staff Member Suspended Amid Rape Allegation In an unfolding scenario at the University of Botswana, senior lecturer Prof Brothers Malema finds himself at the center of a serious accusation. The university has suspended Malema following an allegation of rape against him. The alleged incident involves an 18-year-old female student. Police Investigation and
Prof Brothers Malema Suspended by University of Botswana Following Rape Allegation
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 day ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 day ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
1 day ago
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 day ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 day ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
1 min
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
2 mins
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
2 mins
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
2 mins
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
2 mins
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
2 mins
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
2 mins
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
Golfer Grayson Murray's Career Rebounds with Sony Open Victory; Tommy Fleetwood Wins Dubai Invitational
2 mins
Golfer Grayson Murray's Career Rebounds with Sony Open Victory; Tommy Fleetwood Wins Dubai Invitational
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
2 mins
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
48 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app