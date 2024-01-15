Botswana Author Lesang Molaakgosi: Spreading God’s Word Through Literature

Lesang Molaakgosi, a celebrated author hailing from Botswana, has utilized her passion for the written word to spread the teachings of God, marking a unique intersection of literature and spirituality. Molaakgosi’s tryst with writing dates back to her primary school days, where she found solace and expression in poems, short stories, and compositions, laying the foundation for her future literary pursuits.

The Turning Point

In 2004, her life took a turn when a sermon touched her heart and inspired her to start writing a book. This book, however, remained unfinished and was shelved until 2011 when Molaakgosi revisited it with an agenda to share her spiritual revelations with the world.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Parallel to her writing career, Molaakgosi has served as a teacher, encouraging her students to hone their reading and writing skills. One of her students penned a farewell poem for President Festus Mogae, which garnered substantial recognition. This incident serves as a testament to Molaakgosi’s impact as an educator and mentor.

