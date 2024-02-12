Boston College School of Theology and Ministry Renamed After Record $25 Million Donation from the Cloughs

In a transformative move, Boston College's School of Theology and Ministry (STM) is now christened as the Gloria L. and Charles I. Clough School of Theology and Ministry. This renaming follows an unprecedented $25 million donation from the Cloughs, marking the largest single contribution in STM's history.

A Legacy of Generosity

Chuck Clough, a trustee of BC since 1994, and his wife Gloria, a psychiatric clinical nurse specialist, have long been pillars of philanthropy within the University community. Chuck's ordination as a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Boston, coupled with Gloria's establishment of the chaplaincy program at Emerson Hospital, underscores their commitment to faith and healing.

The Cloughs' Impact on Boston College

The Cloughs' generosity extends beyond the newly named theology school. They have also founded the Clough Center for the Study of Constitutional Democracy at BC and the Clough Colloquium in the Carroll School of Management, further fortifying the University's intellectual landscape.

A Testament to Alignment and Values

The renaming of STM is seen as a blessing and a testament to the Cloughs' alignment with the school's mission and values. As STM Dean Michael C. McCarthy, S.J., expressed, the Cloughs represent everything the school stands for.

This historic donation will significantly bolster the school's global leadership in theological study, echoing the Cloughs' legacy of generosity and faith. The Gloria L. and Charles I. Clough School of Theology and Ministry stands as a beacon of theological education, guided by the principles and values the Cloughs have so graciously upheld.

