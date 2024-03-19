Boosting Girl-Child Education by Stopping Early Marriage: Insights from Bridge Academies' MD

Managing Director of Bridge International Academies Nigeria, Foyinsola Akinjayeju, recently shed light on the critical challenges hindering the education of out-of-school children amidst the country's economic crisis. Emphasizing the multifaceted approach needed, Akinjayeju points to economic and social barriers, highlighting the detrimental impact of early marriage on girl-child education and calling for collective action to enhance educational access.

Economic Hardship and Education

The economic downturn has significantly affected individuals, businesses, and educational institutions alike, escalating the number of out-of-school children. Akinjayeju underlines the importance of supportive environments for entities providing affordable education, urging for quality standards that do not compromise the schools' operational viability. Collaboration among governments, NGOs, and the private sector is deemed crucial for expanding access to education through scholarships and endowments.

Barriers to Girl-Child Education

Several factors keep girls from pursuing higher education, especially in disadvantaged areas. Akinjayeju identifies household income, access to quality education, and academic performance as key barriers, alongside the need for supportive environments, positive role models, and mentorship opportunities. The fight against gender stereotypes, biases, and early marriages is vital, as is the provision of financial assistance and safe environments to encourage school enrolment and retention.

Addressing Drug Use in Schools

The recent proposal by the House of Representatives for mandatory drug tests in schools has sparked a conversation on substance abuse among students. Akinjayeju calls for a rehabilitative approach to this issue, emphasizing the need for teacher training to identify signs of drug use, accredited facilities for assessment and support, and community engagement to tackle the root causes of substance abuse. The ultimate goal is to promote positive behavior and healthy choices among the youth.

The conversation with Akinjayeju not only highlights the barriers to education in Nigeria but also showcases the potential of collective efforts in overcoming these challenges. As the country grapples with economic hardship and social norms that hinder the girl-child's educational journey, the call for action becomes ever more urgent. By addressing these issues collaboratively, Nigeria can pave the way for a brighter, more educated future for all children.