Boost Confidence and Career with Numeracy Skills: Try the Free Multiply Scheme

Numeracy Skills: A Path to Confidence and Career Progression

In today's fast-paced world, numeracy skills have become an essential tool for navigating everyday life and advancing in one's career. Recognizing this, the COPA organization has launched a free online numeracy course called the Multiply Scheme to help individuals improve their skills and boost their confidence with numbers.

Empowering Individuals with the Multiply Scheme

The Multiply Scheme, designed to be completed in just three hours, offers learners the flexibility to study at their own pace. The course has already made a difference in the lives of individuals like Gillian and Jack, who report feeling more confident in their ability to handle numerical tasks.

Gillian, a mother of two, shares her experience: "Before taking the Multiply Scheme, I struggled with basic maths, which affected my confidence in both my personal and professional life. But now, I feel much more capable and comfortable working with numbers."

A Fully Funded Opportunity by the UK Government

The Multiply Scheme is fully funded by the UK Government and open to anyone over the age of 18 living in Flintshire or Wrexham who does not have a maths GCSE at Grade C or equivalent. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to investing in the skills and development of its citizens.

"The Multiply Scheme is an excellent opportunity for individuals to improve their numeracy skills and increase their employability," says a spokesperson from the Department for Education. "By offering this course for free, we aim to break down barriers and provide everyone with an equal chance to succeed."

The Benefits of Numeracy Skills: Confidence and Career Progression

Numeracy skills are not only crucial for personal growth but also play a significant role in career progression. A strong foundation in numeracy can open doors to new opportunities and help individuals advance in their current roles.

According to a study by the National Numeracy organization, employees with strong numeracy skills are more likely to be promoted and earn higher salaries than those with weaker skills. Additionally, improved numeracy can lead to increased job satisfaction and overall happiness.

Jack, a recent participant in the Multiply Scheme, agrees: "Since completing the course, I've noticed a huge improvement in my ability to manage my finances and make informed decisions at work. I feel more confident and empowered, both personally and professionally."

The Multiply Scheme is just one example of the many resources available to help individuals improve their numeracy skills and enhance their career prospects. By investing in these essential skills, individuals can take control of their futures and unlock new opportunities for growth and success.

For more information on the Multiply Scheme and additional support, contact the National Careers Service at nationalcareersservice.direct.gov.uk. Don't wait – start your journey towards improved numeracy skills and a brighter future today.

In conclusion, numeracy skills are an essential tool for personal and professional growth in today's world. The Multiply Scheme, a free online course offered by the COPA organization, provides individuals with the opportunity to improve their skills and boost their confidence with numbers. By investing in numeracy skills, individuals can unlock new opportunities, increase their employability, and take control of their futures.