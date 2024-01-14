Board of Aldermen Allocates Funds to Address Budget Deficit

The Board of Aldermen has made a crucial move to address a budget deficit affecting both the city and school system, resulting predominantly from escalating health insurance costs. The deficit, which totals approximately $4.4 million, comprises around $4.1 million from health insurance shortfalls and a further $300,000 from the special education expenses of the school system.

Addressing the Deficit

Mayor Mark Lauretti affirmed the predictability of the school-related costs, applauding the district for recent personnel changes aimed at enhancing financial oversight and the administration of special education. Tracy Hussey has been appointed to manage the special education department, and a new finance director has been employed.

Health Insurance Woes

Health insurance deficits on the city side have reached $1.4 million, a concern that has stirred Mayor Lauretti. This concern is shared by City Finance Director Paul Hiller, who mentioned the city’s ongoing collaboration with its broker/advisor and provider to tackle the inflationary pressures on healthcare costs. Some of these costs have been passed on to certain employee groups through contractual agreements, though this is not uniformly implemented across all groups.

Bus Company Deficit

In addition, the city’s bus company has recorded a deficit of $237,000, ascribed to unplanned maintenance costs for the aging fleet. Mayor Lauretti has championed the idea of repairing the existing buses to prolong their service life, as opposed to investing in new vehicles, as a viable solution to this problem.