Business

Board of Aldermen Allocates Funds to Address Budget Deficit

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:27 am EST
The Board of Aldermen has made a crucial move to address a budget deficit affecting both the city and school system, resulting predominantly from escalating health insurance costs. The deficit, which totals approximately $4.4 million, comprises around $4.1 million from health insurance shortfalls and a further $300,000 from the special education expenses of the school system.

Addressing the Deficit

Mayor Mark Lauretti affirmed the predictability of the school-related costs, applauding the district for recent personnel changes aimed at enhancing financial oversight and the administration of special education. Tracy Hussey has been appointed to manage the special education department, and a new finance director has been employed.

Health Insurance Woes

Health insurance deficits on the city side have reached $1.4 million, a concern that has stirred Mayor Lauretti. This concern is shared by City Finance Director Paul Hiller, who mentioned the city’s ongoing collaboration with its broker/advisor and provider to tackle the inflationary pressures on healthcare costs. Some of these costs have been passed on to certain employee groups through contractual agreements, though this is not uniformly implemented across all groups.

Bus Company Deficit

In addition, the city’s bus company has recorded a deficit of $237,000, ascribed to unplanned maintenance costs for the aging fleet. Mayor Lauretti has championed the idea of repairing the existing buses to prolong their service life, as opposed to investing in new vehicles, as a viable solution to this problem.

Business Education
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

