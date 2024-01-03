Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE’s Emiratization Efforts

Blue Ocean Corporation, a luminary in management training services in the Middle East, has unveiled an upskilling initiative for UAE nationals, marking its 25th anniversary. The program has been embraced by diverse corporate clientele, spanning government, semi-government, and private sectors, underscoring the initiative’s broad appeal and effectiveness.

Upskilling Initiative in Line with Emiratization

Blue Ocean’s step aligns with the UAE government’s Emiratization efforts. The objective is to elevate the Emirati employment rate in the private sector by 2% annually, culminating in a 10% surge by 2026. Blue Ocean’s initiative is a pivotal move towards this target, equipping UAE nationals with crucial skills to thrive in various industries.

Training Programs: A Focus on Essential Skills

The training programs designed by Blue Ocean concentrate on vital skills such as communication, people management, HR, administration, time management, and business writing. Renowned clients like the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Al Naboodah Group, and others have lauded the bespoke and efficacious training programs delivered by industry veterans. The initiative has had far-reaching impacts, benefiting sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, F&B, retail, automotive, and more.

Recognition and Impact of Blue Ocean’s Commitment

Blue Ocean’s dedication to professional growth and empowerment is reflected in the glowing testimonials from participants and corporate clients. The company’s strides in fostering skilled local workforce development have earned it accolades like the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award and the MOHRE Award. By enhancing the local talent pool, the training programs are not merely advancing individual careers but also fuelling the broader economic development of the UAE.