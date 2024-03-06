Blackburn with Darwen Council Secures £1.7M for Innovative Childcare Programme

Blackburn with Darwen Council has embarked on an ambitious journey to transform childcare across the borough, thanks to a significant £1.7 million grant aimed at developing a comprehensive Wrap Around Childcare Programme.

This initiative is part of a broader national project designed to bolster childcare provision, making it more accessible and flexible for working parents. The funding, spread over three years, seeks to mitigate the financial risks associated with new childcare provisions when demand is uncertain, employing a 'pump prime' model to stimulate growth.

Breaking Down the Funding

The programme is set to receive a structured funding package comprising £1,400,352 for programme delivery, alongside an additional capital funding of £335,264. The allocation for the 2023-24 period is £15,292, escalating to £943,478 in 2024-25, and slightly reducing to £441,582 by 2025-26. This financial blueprint is meticulously designed to support both the Wrap Around Pathfinder Programme and the Early Years Expanded Entitlement Programme, facilitating small-scale adaptations rather than extensive new builds or extensions. The ultimate goal is to expand the availability of crucial childcare services such as breakfast and after-school clubs.

Strategic Implementation

Under the leadership of Children's Services boss Cllr Julie Gunn, Blackburn with Darwen Council is laying out concrete steps to bring this vision to life. A report presented to the authority's executive board outlines the programme's core objective: to provide dependable childcare that seamlessly extends beyond the conventional school day and into school holidays. By leveraging schools and private, voluntary, and independent providers, the programme aims to offer a cohesive solution that doesn't require parents to shuttle their children between locations. The focus is on enriching children's lives with extracurricular activities while enabling parents to access the labor market more freely.

Community Engagement and Long-term Goals

At the heart of this initiative is the community and its schools, recognized as vital to the delivery and success of the Wrap Around Childcare Programme. Schools are encouraged to express their interest in either initiating or expanding their childcare provision, with the broader aim of making childcare more regular, longer in duration, and reliable for working parents. This approach not only supports families but also plays a crucial role in stimulating local employment by increasing parents' availability for work. The council's proactive steps signify a transformative phase in childcare, promising enhanced quality of life for families across Blackburn with Darwen.

As Blackburn with Darwen Council rolls out its comprehensive childcare programme, the implications for the local community are profound. Beyond the immediate benefit of increased childcare places, this initiative represents a shift towards more supportive community structures that recognize and address the needs of working parents. By fostering a collaborative environment between schools, childcare providers, and the council, Blackburn with Darwen sets a precedent for how local authorities can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of childcare in the UK.