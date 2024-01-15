en English
Education

Binance Academy Partners with Al-Ahliyya Amman University to Advance Blockchain Education

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Binance Academy Partners with Al-Ahliyya Amman University to Advance Blockchain Education

In a compelling alliance that resonates with the pulse of our advancing technological era, Binance Academy and the Blockchain Center have unveiled their intention to broaden the horizons of the Global University Outreach Program. The latest addition to this noble endeavor is Al-Ahliyya Amman University, a Jordanian institution renowned for its commitment to academic excellence.

Pioneering Blockchain Education

The core objective of this venture is to foster a comprehensive understanding of blockchain technology across university curricula. With an emphasis on Blockchain Compliance and Blockchain Engineering, this initiative promises to contribute to the development of future-ready skills in a generation of students. As part of the partnership, the university will gain access to an array of resources from Binance Academy and the Blockchain Center. This includes workshops, seminars, and opportunities for collaborative research, along with specialized training for university professors.

From Kazakhstan to Jordan: A Global Endeavor

Originally introduced in Kazakhstan, where it reached 22 universities, the Global University Outreach Program has an ambitious vision. It aims to encompass over 200 universities in more than 50 countries, with the goal of educating over one million students by 2026. The expansion to Al-Ahliyya Amman University signifies another step towards achieving this goal, with the institution set to incorporate blockchain courses into its programs.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Ahmad O. Hourani, the Marketing and Communications Director of Al-Ahliyya Amman University, expressed enthusiasm for this partnership. He emphasized that the initiative aligns with the university’s mission to stay at the cutting edge of technology and equip students with skills that will be invaluable in the future. The Blockchain Center, a global research lab devoted to promoting the understanding and application of blockchain technology, will continue to collaborate with Binance Academy to extend this educational initiative to other institutions worldwide.

In a separate development, Binance Academy is incentivizing learning about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Through the launch of a new Word of the Day (WOTD) game, users can earn a share of 500,000 Binance Points while learning about Bitcoin ETFs. New users are encouraged to register using the WOTD2024 referral code, offering them a 10% discount on spot trading fees and potential additional rewards through the Rewards Hub.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

