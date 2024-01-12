en English
Education

Billionaire Bill Ackman Launches Activist Organization to Combat Antisemitism and Reform Higher Education

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Billionaire Bill Ackman Launches Activist Organization to Combat Antisemitism and Reform Higher Education

Hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist, Bill Ackman, has stepped into the spotlight with a mission to address antisemitism and improve academic governance. Ackman unveiled plans to establish an activist organization, a ‘think and do tank’ geared towards analyzing and finding solutions for these pressing issues.

Activism Sparked by University Responses to Antisemitism

The catalyst for Ackman’s new venture was his disappointment in the responses of prestigious institutions, such as Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to antisemitism, particularly following a Hamas attack on Israel in October. Ackman, himself a Harvard alumnus, has been vocal in his criticism of these universities.

Harvard President’s Resignation Adds Fuel to the Fire

The resignation of Harvard president Claudine Gay, amidst accusations of plagiarism and criticism of her congressional testimony, further galvanized Ackman. His wife, Neri Oxman, was also implicated in similar plagiarism allegations, escalating his commitment to the cause.

Ackman Pledges Resources from his Billion-Dollar Empire

Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital manages nearly $15 billion in assets, pledged substantial resources to his new venture. He plans to hire a CEO and put together a board of directors for the organization, showing his dedication to aggressively pursuing these issues. This initiative represents Ackman’s significant commitment to effecting change in the academic sphere, particularly concerning antisemitism and governance.

Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

