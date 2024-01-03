Billings Public Schools Debunks Laundry Claims, Focuses on Aiding Homeless Teens

Addressing a concern raised on a statewide radio show in Billings about migrants using the Lincoln Center for laundry purposes, Melanie Willardson from Billings Public Schools clarified that the center, which is the administrative building for School District 2, is not being used by migrants for such purposes. Instead, the school district is focusing its resources on a different initiative aimed at supporting homeless teens within the community.

Family Resource Center: A Beacon of Support

The school district is leveraging federal funds to establish a Family Resource Center. This center is an initiative designed to provide resources and aid to homeless students within the community. Part of the services the center offers includes using washing machines and dryers to clean clothing that has been donated for these teens.

Other Supportive Initiatives: The Mule Closet

Similar efforts to assist students in need are seen at Wilson High School in Boyle Heights, which operates a program known as the Mule Closet. This initiative, which provides winter clothing to students in need, emerged over a decade ago in response to a recognized need for daily wear and not just prom attire. During the 2022-2023 academic year, the Mule Closet provided clothing and other items to 505 students.

How to Contribute

The Wilson Mules Alumni Association accepts donations for the Closet through various means, including checks, Venmo, and PayPal, as well as new clothing donations. The need for the Closet was self-evident, and it helps students in a dignified way, allowing them to focus on their studies rather than on their clothing needs.