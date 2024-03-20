Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2024: Expected Release Before Holi, Key Updates for Students

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the highly anticipated Class 12 results before the festival of Holi, likely on March 21 or March 22, 2024. This decision comes after the successful conclusion of the board examinations held from February 1 to February 12, 2024, across various centers in Bihar. Approximately 13 lakh students, including 6,77,921 male and 6,21,431 female candidates, are eagerly awaiting their results which will be made available on the official BSEB website and the India Today results portal.
Exam Overview and Result Checking Process
The BSEB conducted the Class 12 examinations for all three streams—Arts, Science, and Commerce—across 1,523 examination centers in Bihar. To facilitate a smooth result checking process for students, the board will activate a direct link on its official website. Students will need their roll number and date of birth to access their scorecards. The results announcement is typically made by the education minister through a press conference, followed by the activation of the result link.
New Attendance Requirement for Future Examinations
Starting from the academic year 2025, BSEB has introduced a new rule requiring Class 10 and 12 students to maintain a minimum attendance of 75% to be eligible for board exams. This move aims to ensure consistent academic engagement among students, thereby potentially enhancing their performance in the board exams.
Passing Criteria and Exam Statistics
For the 2024 examinations, students needed to achieve a minimum of 30% in each subject for the theory portion and 40% for practicals to pass. These criteria are consistent across all streams, ensuring fairness and uniformity in the evaluation process. The examinations witnessed a significant turnout, with over 13 lakh students participating, indicating the scale and importance of these exams in the academic calendar of Bihar.
As students and their families await the results, the announcement before Holi adds to the anticipation and excitement. This year's results will not only determine the future academic and career trajectories for many but also serve as a benchmark for the effectiveness of new policies implemented by the BSEB, including the attendance requirement. With the results just around the corner, students are advised to keep their credentials ready for a smooth result checking experience.