Big Apprenticeship Event Connects 1000+ Attendees with Local Employers

Over 1000 individuals converged at the Craigavon Civic Centre on February 8, 2024, for the much-anticipated Big Apprenticeship Event. A collaborative effort between Southern Regional College and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's Labour Market Partnership, the event was funded by the Department for Communities. The venue buzzed with potential apprentices eager to connect with top local employers offering a diverse array of apprenticeship roles.

A Collaborative Effort Fostering Career Opportunities

The Big Apprenticeship Event showcased an impressive assortment of apprenticeship roles spanning various fields such as electrical installation, digital marketing, accounting, and cloud computing. Prominent local businesses like Almac Group and Shelbourne Motors were among those present, demonstrating their commitment to nurturing local talent.

The Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, expressed her dedication to creating career opportunities within the borough. She commended the collaborative efforts of Southern Regional College and the Labour Market Partnership in making the event possible. The turnout, exceeding 1000 attendees, was a testament to the strong interest in apprenticeships within the community.

Apprenticeships: A Gateway to Success

Ben Allen, an Apprenticeship Ambassador, shared his inspiring journey with the apprenticeship route. His positive experience influenced his brother's career choice as well, underscoring the ripple effect of successful apprenticeships.

Southern Regional College's Principal & CEO, Lee Campbell, emphasized the significance of such events in fostering economic growth and social mobility through training and upskilling opportunities. He highlighted the role of apprenticeships in equipping individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in their chosen careers.

Empowering Individuals Toward Employment

The Labour Market Partnership, supported by the Department for Communities, focuses on creating employment action plans and supporting individuals toward employment. The Big Apprenticeship Event served as a platform for attendees to engage with employers and educators, enabling them to make informed decisions about their career paths.

As the event concluded, it was evident that the Big Apprenticeship Event had successfully connected potential apprentices with local employers, fostering a culture of learning and growth. The overwhelming turnout signaled a promising future for apprenticeships in the region, reinforcing their value as a viable career path.

In the face of evolving economic landscapes, events like these reaffirm the importance of collaboration between educational institutions and businesses. They not only empower individuals to take charge of their careers but also contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the community.