Biennial Art Exhibition: Tammy Renée Brackett Explores the Dance of Humans, Animals, and Nature

As the leaves turn and the air grows crisp, the Tri-County Arts Council prepares to unveil its annual biennial art exhibition, a showcase of creativity and exploration funded by the generous support of the F. Donald Kenney Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation. Since 2004, the fund has poured $426,896.71 into the vibrant arts scene of the Southern Tier, with this year's grant of $23,039.95 setting the stage for a solo artist exhibition that promises to captivate and inspire. The spotlight shines on Tammy Renée Brackett, a revered professor of digital media and animation at Alfred State College, whose work delves into the intricate dance between humans, animals, and the environment that cradles both.

Exploring New Horizons

Brackett's exhibition, poised to grace the council's gallery space, is not just an artistic endeavor; it's a journey. Her pieces, rich in narrative and technique, invite the viewer to ponder the essence of identity, the constructs of categorization, and the meaning of location through the lens of nature's untamed beauty and the complex relationships we share with our fellow beings. This year's theme, focusing on such a poignant subject matter, couldn't be more timely, as our society grapples with questions of environmental conservation and our roles within the natural world.

The Heartbeat of the Community

The Tri-County Arts Council's biennial exhibition has long been a cornerstone of cultural expression and engagement in the region. Through the unwavering support of the F. Donald Kenney Fund and the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, the exhibition has blossomed, both in quality and scale, becoming a beacon for artists and art lovers alike. This year's exhibition not only highlights the extraordinary talent of Tammy Renée Brackett but also serves as a testament to the power of community, philanthropy, and the arts to weave a tapestry of shared experiences and values.

A Legacy of Support

Behind the scenes of this artistic showcase is the story of the F. Donald Kenney Fund, a narrative of commitment and passion for the arts. With a grant total nearing half a million dollars since its inception, the fund has been pivotal in nurturing the region's artistic landscape. It's a legacy that speaks volumes, ensuring that the spirit of creativity and innovation continues to flourish within the Southern Tier. This year, as the council welcomes visitors to immerse themselves in Brackett's exploration of nature and our interconnectedness with the animal kingdom, it is a vivid reminder of the impact that dedicated support can have on the arts and the community at large.

As the Tri-County Arts Council's annual biennial art exhibition draws near, anticipation builds for what is poised to be a profound exploration of the threads that bind us to the natural world and to each other. Through the lens of Tammy Renée Brackett's compelling artwork and the generous support of the F. Donald Kenney Fund, the exhibition stands as a beacon of hope and introspection, inviting us all to reflect on our place within the tapestry of life. It's a celebration of art, yes, but also of the enduring power of community and the unbreakable bonds that art can forge in the heart of the Southern Tier.