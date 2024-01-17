Bhutan's Youth Friendly Integrated Service Center: A Beacon Amid Challenges

In a quiet corner of Gelephu town, a beacon of hope and resilience for the youth quietly thrives. Gelephu Middle Secondary School student, Pawan Gurung, and many like him, find solace and inspiration at the Youth Friendly Integrated Service Center. The center, bustling with activities ranging from sports to computer coding and 3D design, hosts approximately 80 young people each day, shielding them from the lures of drug use and crime.

Creating a Safe Haven for the Youth

In the wake of Bhutan's high youth unemployment rate, which stood at an alarming 28.6 percent in 2022, facilities like this are increasingly important. The center's success is reflected in its daily visitors, who consider it a safe space thanks to the installation of CCTV cameras and a close-knit collaboration with the police.

Budgetary and Infrastructure Constraints

Despite its undeniable success, the center grapples with challenges that threaten to thwart its mission. A limited budget, inadequate infrastructure, and a severe reduction in staff from eight to a mere three, pose significant obstacles. Yet, the center remains a beacon of resilience, fueling parents' hopes and catalyzing the call for increased investment in such facilities to curb juvenile delinquency.

Combating Youth Unemployment with Skilling Initiatives

With youth unemployment a pressing concern, Bhutan has launched several skilling initiatives, including the USD 15 million STEP-UP project and the Adolescent Skills and Employability (ASE) Project. These projects aim to bridge the gap between qualifications and available jobs by enhancing vocational skills and employability among the youth.

The National Youth Policy 2011 is also undergoing revision to better cater to the evolving needs of the youth. Once approved, it will not only address pressing issues such as mental health, education gaps, and substance abuse but also fortify the coordination among agencies supporting youth and make services more accessible to all.