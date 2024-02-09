BHU's 'Finding Leader in You' Program: Cultivating the Next Generation of Leaders

Nestled in the ancient city of Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is cultivating a new breed of leaders. Since its inception, the 'Finding Leader in You' (FLY) program has equipped nearly 850 students with essential skills for professional and personal growth. This initiative, conducted by the Competitive Mindset Institute - United States, emphasizes learning and practicing five research-backed skills crucial for professional competitiveness and ethical leadership.

The Birth of a Leader

As dawn breaks over the sacred Ganges, a different kind of transformation is taking place within the hallowed halls of BHU. The FLY program, now in its third year, is nurturing students to become effective leaders in their chosen fields.

Harsh Bhargawa, co-founder of the program, encourages students to maintain their practice, nurture their skills, and pay keen attention to details. "Leadership is not an overnight achievement," he says. "It requires consistent effort and a commitment to self-improvement."

The curriculum focuses on five research-backed skills: critical thinking, emotional intelligence, creativity, communication, and collaboration. These competencies are deemed vital for professional competitiveness and ethical leadership in today's rapidly changing world.

A University's Commitment

BHU's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain, expressed his satisfaction with the program's results. He noted that the university is committed to providing holistic education, emphasizing both academic excellence and character development.

Prof. Jain suggested that similar initiatives should be extended to faculty members. "Teachers are the backbone of any educational institution," he stated. "Equipping them with leadership skills will further enhance the quality of education we provide."

BHU has completed about 30 FLY programs so far, receiving positive feedback from students. Many participants have reported increased confidence, improved communication abilities, and a stronger sense of purpose after completing the course.

A Journey Towards Excellence

As the sun sets on the holy city, it casts a warm glow on the faces of these burgeoning leaders. They represent not just the future of India but also the potential of youth worldwide.

"The FLY program has taught me that leadership is about serving others," shares one student participant. "It's not about being in charge, but about making a positive difference."

Indeed, as BHU continues to foster leadership and essential qualities in its students, it contributes to a global narrative of hope, resilience, and progress. In the grand tapestry of human development, BHU's efforts serve as a vibrant thread, weaving together stories of transformation and triumph.

As the echoes of applause fade from the university's grand auditorium, where the latest batch of FLY graduates received their certificates, the true impact of this program becomes apparent. Nearly 850 students have been trained, each armed with the skills necessary for professional success and personal growth.

Under the guidance of Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain, BHU continues to redefine higher education, emphasizing the importance of character development alongside academic excellence. With the FLY program, the university is creating a ripple effect, inspiring a new generation of leaders who will shape tomorrow's world with integrity, empathy, and vision.