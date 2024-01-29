Bhiwandi MLA Raises Concerns Over Minority Loan Schemes, Proposes New Institute

Concerns over the loan schemes for minority communities implemented by the Maulana Azad Minorities Finance Development Corporation have been raised by the Bhiwandi Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). In a letter to the chief minister, the MLA pointed out the stringent conditions for availing loans, such as the requirement for a government employee surety or the pledging of immovable property. These conditions pose significant challenges for students from minority communities seeking financial aid.

Increased Government Guarantee and Accountability

The MLA noted that a recent resolution, dated January 9, increased the government guarantee for the corporation from Rs 30 crore to Rs 500 crore. However, this provision also holds loan sanctioning officers accountable if beneficiaries fail to repay, potentially making loan approval more difficult. The MLA argued that these changes could further hinder the access of minority students to necessary financial resources.

Insufficient Loan Limit and Lack of Access to Benefits

Furthermore, the MLA highlighted the insufficiency of the maximum loan limit per beneficiary, which stands at Rs 30 lakh. Given the size of the community and the cost of education and development, this limit is deemed inadequate. The MLA also observed that minority students do not have access to benefits similar to those provided by other government schemes such as SARTHI, BARTI, MAHAJYOTI, and AMRUT. These schemes offer scholarships and training for competitive exams and higher education, as well as reservations in education and employment.

Proposal for a New Institute

In light of these issues, the MLA advocated for the establishment of the 'Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Research, Training and Human Development Institute'. This institute, according to the MLA, would provide minority students with opportunities for development and mainstream inclusion that are currently unavailable. It would offer research, training, and development opportunities akin to those available to other communities through established schemes. This proposal underscores the MLA's commitment to enhancing the quality of education and opportunities accessible to minority students.