Best Ph.D. Thesis Award Winner Stirs Debate on Women's Naming Practices Upon Marriage

During the 54th Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Lagos, a remarkable academic achievement was celebrated. Dr. Aminat Olawunmi Ige, with her thesis titled “O-Metric Spaces: A Novel Unification and Generalization of Metric Type Spaces with Applications in Fixed Point,” emerged as the Overall Best Ph.D. Thesis Award winner for 2022 in Mathematics. Her personal journey involving divorce and remarriage during her Ph.D. program showcased her strength, resilience, and determination.

Parallel Narratives in Public Figures

Dr. Ige's narrative ran parallel to the experiences of Ms. Funke Akindele, a deputy governorship candidate and renowned filmmaker, who maintained a positive outlook following her divorces. Both women's attitudes towards divorce and their decisions regarding their surnames after marriage brought attention to a broader cultural dialogue on women's naming practices upon marriage.

Cultural Perspectives on Women's Naming Practices

The discussion encompassed traditional Yoruba, Islamic, and Judeo-Christian/Western perspectives. The Yoruba tradition, for instance, does not mandate that women change their names after marriage, a view that aligns with Islamic practices encouraging women to retain their maiden names, as inferred from the Qur'an. In contrast, Judeo-Christian/Western traditions typically involve women adopting their husband's surnames and using titles that denote their marital status.

Personal Choices in the Face of Social Pressures

Dr. Ige, Ms. Akindele, and Ms. Rofiat Temidayo Akibu, a Fellow of ICAN, each faced societal pressures yet made personal choices about their surnames that mirrored their values and identities. The article also shed light on institutions like antenatal clinics and schools that exert pressure on women to conform to traditional naming practices. It concluded with a reference to Malia Obama, who opted to be credited by her first and middle names only in a film, echoing the cultural experimentation of naming practices.