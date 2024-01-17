Bermuda's Apprenticeship Programme Exceeds International Standards

In the heart of the Atlantic, Bermuda's government-run apprenticeship programme has been recognised as not only meeting but surpassing international standards. This affirmation comes from none other than the International Labour Organisation (ILO), a United Nations agency renowned for setting global standards for labour practices. The commendable achievement was announced by Jason Hayward, Bermuda's Minister of Economy and Labour, and serves as a testament to the country's commitment to fostering a robust and equitable workforce development system.

A Programme Par Excellence

The ILO's assessment centred on the Department of Workforce Development's scheme, which they found to be in harmony with the Quality Apprenticeships Recommendation, 2023 (No. 208). This recommendation, adopted at the 111th International Labour Conference, sets a global benchmark for labour-related issues with a focus on encouraging fair work and employment opportunities. The fact that Bermuda's programme surpasses these standards not only highlights its excellence but also underscores the country's dedication to building a world-class workforce.

Partnership with the ILO

The Department of Workforce Development's success is not a solitary effort but is the fruit of continuous improvement initiatives and fruitful collaborations with the ILO. These joint endeavours include certifying prior learning and investigating potential apprenticeships in the blue and green economy sectors. These sectors, which focus on sustainable use of sea resources and environmentally friendly technologies, are rapidly emerging as critical areas of economic growth and job creation. The move to explore apprenticeships in these fields aligns with global trends towards environmental and economic sustainability.

Advocating for Diversity and Inclusion

Mr. Hayward's pride in this achievement is palpable, and rightly so. Bermuda's apprenticeship programme has been lauded for its strong social dialogue, regulatory framework, inclusiveness, and relevance to the labour market - all contributing factors to its success. Ilca Webster, a specialist with the ILO Caribbean Office, has commended the programme for its focus on developing high-level skills in youth, thus enhancing their prospects in the labour market and boosting productivity. Bermuda's commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion in the workforce is further evidenced by its recent legislative milestones and planned participation in an online quality apprenticeships skills fair to share best practices and foster dialogue. As Bermuda continues to set the bar high in workforce development, the rest of the world watches, learns, and applauds.