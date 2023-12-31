en English
Bermuda

Bermuda Government Reconsiders School Closure Criteria Amid Opposition; Legal and Social Updates

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Bermuda Government Reconsiders School Closure Criteria Amid Opposition; Legal and Social Updates

In a significant development, the Bermuda Government has announced its intention to reassess the criteria used to ascertain the closure of primary schools. This decision is a significant part of its ongoing education reform plans. The move comes in the wake of substantial community opposition, spearheaded notably by the West End Warriors, a pressure group that contends the evaluation system is flawed.

Re-evaluation of School Closure Criteria

Originally, the plan entailed the closure of eight out of Bermuda’s 18 primary schools, leaving a single school per parish, with the lone exception of two in Pembroke. The current re-evaluation will take into account aspects previously overlooked: the history and legacy of the schools in question. The Government has acted promptly, establishing a dedicated history and legacy committee set to complete its task by the end of November.

Corporation of Hamilton’s Legal Battle

In another development, a US court has ruled that the Corporation of Hamilton is liable for the improper release of $13.7 million earmarked for a hotel project that ultimately failed. The Corporation countered, maintaining it lacked the legal authority to enforce the escrow agreement. However, the court ruled otherwise, finding it liable for damages to Mexico Infrastructure Finance that exceed $20 million.

BermudaAir’s US License and Martha Dismont’s Passing

On a positive note, BermudaAir, a newly launched luxury boutique airline, has received a US license to operate. The momentous occasion was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at LF Wade International Airport. However, the island nation also mourns the loss of Martha Dismont, a respected social worker and Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Dismont, 66, was widely recognized for her significant contributions to Bermuda’s Family Centre and her tireless advocacy for children.

Conviction in Child Pornography Case

Legal proceedings have also seen Cahlii Smith, a 30-year-old man from St George’s, convicted of multiple child pornography-related offenses, including extortion and distribution. Smith is currently awaiting sentencing while remaining in custody, following a Supreme Court decision.

Bermuda Education
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

