en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Benson Unified School District Announces Closure Amidst Severe Weather and Power Outages

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Benson Unified School District Announces Closure Amidst Severe Weather and Power Outages

In the wake of a severe weather event on Sunday evening, the Benson Unified School District has announced a closure for all schools on Monday, January 8. The weather disturbance, which brought an onslaught of heavy rain and snow, has particularly impacted higher elevations in and around Benson.

Power Outages Disrupt County

The inclement weather conditions led to multiple power outages across the county, bringing a myriad of challenges to the residents. Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) reported that a significant outage occurred near Benson, leaving approximately 2,500 of their customers without electricity. The power interruption began shortly before 6 p.m. and, in a testament to SSVEC’s prompt response, was restored by 7 p.m.

School District’s Response

In response to these unforeseen events, the Benson Unified School District has taken swift action to ensure the safety of its students. All classes for January 8, including preschool, have been cancelled. The decision, while disruptive, prioritizes the well-being of the students and staff amidst the continuing adverse weather conditions.

Communication Channels Open

The school district is planning to utilize an array of communication channels to keep parents informed about the ongoing situation and any subsequent updates. These channels include email, automated alerts, the district’s official website, Facebook, and local media outlets. In these challenging times, the district’s commitment to transparent communication is paramount in ensuring the community stays informed and prepared.

0
Education Local News Weather
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Lapford Community Primary School: Ofsted Rating and the Road to Improvement
Lapford Community Primary School, nestled in the pastoral lands of Mid Devon and a key establishment of the Chulmleigh Academy Trust, recently faced Ofsted’s inspection and emerged with a rating of ‘requires improvement.’ The inspection, which took place in October, led to the publication of a report the following month, examining the school’s strengths and
Lapford Community Primary School: Ofsted Rating and the Road to Improvement
The University of Hawai'i Launches Space Sciences Initiative: A Leap Towards Technological Progress
24 mins ago
The University of Hawai'i Launches Space Sciences Initiative: A Leap Towards Technological Progress
Aruna Sathanapally Assumes Role as CEO of Grattan Institute
38 mins ago
Aruna Sathanapally Assumes Role as CEO of Grattan Institute
Utah Legislature 2024: A Spotlight on Key Debates and Proposed Bills
12 mins ago
Utah Legislature 2024: A Spotlight on Key Debates and Proposed Bills
El Paso School Districts Delay Start Time Amid Severe Weather Forecast
13 mins ago
El Paso School Districts Delay Start Time Amid Severe Weather Forecast
Bengaluru Police Launches 'Say No to Drugs' Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness
19 mins ago
Bengaluru Police Launches 'Say No to Drugs' Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness
Latest Headlines
World News
Shaping Fitness in Merseyside: Independent Gyms Rewrite the Rules
48 seconds
Shaping Fitness in Merseyside: Independent Gyms Rewrite the Rules
Manchester United Makes Bold Bid for Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos
59 seconds
Manchester United Makes Bold Bid for Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos
Kenyan Committee Rejects Bill on Corruption Convicts in Public Office
1 min
Kenyan Committee Rejects Bill on Corruption Convicts in Public Office
The New Jersey League of Municipalities: A Return to Normalcy and Preparing for the Future
2 mins
The New Jersey League of Municipalities: A Return to Normalcy and Preparing for the Future
ECHL Hall of Fame to Induct Shawn Wheeler: A Celebration of a Remarkable Career
2 mins
ECHL Hall of Fame to Induct Shawn Wheeler: A Celebration of a Remarkable Career
Utah's Pride in NFL Playoffs: A Tale of Triumph and Tribulation
2 mins
Utah's Pride in NFL Playoffs: A Tale of Triumph and Tribulation
Hannibal Mejbri: Manchester United's Prospect Eyed by Everton
2 mins
Hannibal Mejbri: Manchester United's Prospect Eyed by Everton
Luke Littler's Journey: From World Darts Championship to Film Rights Bidding War
2 mins
Luke Littler's Journey: From World Darts Championship to Film Rights Bidding War
Ghetto Park Forges Ahead with Development Plans Despite Grant Setback
3 mins
Ghetto Park Forges Ahead with Development Plans Despite Grant Setback
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app