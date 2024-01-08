Benson Unified School District Announces Closure Amidst Severe Weather and Power Outages

In the wake of a severe weather event on Sunday evening, the Benson Unified School District has announced a closure for all schools on Monday, January 8. The weather disturbance, which brought an onslaught of heavy rain and snow, has particularly impacted higher elevations in and around Benson.

Power Outages Disrupt County

The inclement weather conditions led to multiple power outages across the county, bringing a myriad of challenges to the residents. Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) reported that a significant outage occurred near Benson, leaving approximately 2,500 of their customers without electricity. The power interruption began shortly before 6 p.m. and, in a testament to SSVEC’s prompt response, was restored by 7 p.m.

School District’s Response

In response to these unforeseen events, the Benson Unified School District has taken swift action to ensure the safety of its students. All classes for January 8, including preschool, have been cancelled. The decision, while disruptive, prioritizes the well-being of the students and staff amidst the continuing adverse weather conditions.

Communication Channels Open

The school district is planning to utilize an array of communication channels to keep parents informed about the ongoing situation and any subsequent updates. These channels include email, automated alerts, the district’s official website, Facebook, and local media outlets. In these challenging times, the district’s commitment to transparent communication is paramount in ensuring the community stays informed and prepared.