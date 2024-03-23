Benedictine College to Host New Catholic Osteopathic Medical School, Eyes 2027 Launch

The St. Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering, a groundbreaking Catholic, osteopathic medical school, is slated to open its doors in the fall of 2027 at Benedictine College. Announced in September, the initiative aims to blend medical education with Catholic bioethics, morality, and theology, focusing on the holistic treatment of patients.

Founding Vision and Accreditation Journey

Dr. George Mychaskiw, the project's founding president, recently shared insights into the school's vision and the steps being taken towards accreditation. The school has completed its application to the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation, targeting "candidate status" by December 2025. Mychaskiw highlighted the unique positioning of the school, underpinning its curriculum with the apostolic doctrine of Ex Corde Ecclesiae, aiming to become the most faithful Catholic medical school globally. This move aligns with a broader vision to train physicians ready to face modern medical moral challenges, emphasizing the sanctity of life from conception to natural death.

Educational Approach and Supportive Environment

The osteopathic profession's holistic approach to healthcare resonates with the school's Catholic ethos, focusing on treating the mind, body, and spirit. Mychaskiw pointed out the supportive environment at Benedictine College, including spiritual support from the monks of St. Benedict's Abbey, as a critical factor in mitigating the high rates of stress and burnout among medical students. The school's commitment to a Catholic-based code of conduct, while open to students of all religions, underscores its intention to foster a nurturing, faith-based learning atmosphere.

Funding and Infrastructure Plans

With a projected cost of about $120 million, the school's establishment is a significant undertaking. Plans include constructing a new 100,000-square-foot building and repurposing existing structures on Benedictine College's campus, with collaboration from the school of architecture to ensure the new facilities align with the college's aesthetic and functional needs. Mychaskiw also addressed the potential for federal student loans, indicating a willingness to forgo these if future federal mandates conflict with the school's Catholic orientation.

The involvement of prominent Catholic bishops and clergy in the school's board of trustees highlights the strong commitment to maintaining its Catholic identity. As the St. Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering moves forward, its vision of integrating faith with medical education promises to forge a new path in healthcare, training compassionate physicians who view their patients through a lens of holistic care and moral integrity.