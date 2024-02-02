Ben Popma: The High School Basketball Enthusiast Defying Odds

Ben Popma, a student at Hamilton High School in Fillmore Township, Michigan, carries an infectious enthusiasm for basketball. From his early childhood, the hardwood court and the bouncing ball have been constants in his life. This year, he embraced the chance to join the school's inaugural unified basketball team, playing his first game against Holland Christian High School on January 19.

Overcoming Challenges with Determination

However, Popma's journey to the basketball court was not a straightforward one. He was diagnosed with keratoconus, a condition associated with Down Syndrome that causes the cornea to bulge outward into a cone shape. This condition often requires surgery and significantly impairs vision. Popma underwent multiple surgeries, which required him to miss weeks of school.

Academic Excellence Amid Adversity

Despite his health challenges and time away from class, Popma maintained his academic superbness. He boasted a 3.69 GPA, securing a place on the honor roll. His dedication to his education never wavered, even as his visual acuity reached the level of legal blindness. He continued to adapt, with adjustments such as dimmed classroom lights enabling his active participation in learning.

Inspiring the Community

Popma's story is one of remarkable resilience and positivity. His mother and teachers have noted his unwavering determination. His spirit, coupled with his commitment to his education and sports, has made him a beloved member of the school community. For his positive attitude and exceptional determination, Popma was recognized as WOOD TV8's student of the week, a testament to his inspiring journey.