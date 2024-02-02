Bemidji High School Athletes Commit to Collegiate Athletic Programs

Two exceptional athletes from Bemidji High School have etched their names in the school's history books by committing to prestigious collegiate athletic programs. Will Termont, a standout athlete, and Isaac Schouten, a runner who transitioned from baseball to track in his junior year, will both continue their athletic careers, albeit at different levels.

Termont's Road to Division I

Will Termont, a talented athlete from Bemidji High School, has committed to running for the University of North Dakota's Division I cross country and track and field teams in the fall. This significant milestone marks Termont's accomplishment as one of the few athletes from his high school to compete at a Division I level. His development as a runner is attributed to the gradual and strategic coaching from Ryan Aylesworth, his cross country head coach.

Schouten's Journey to Division III

Isaac Schouten, another Bemidji High School runner, will continue his athletic career at the Division III level with Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Schouten, who switched from baseball to track in his junior year, has grown to love running and values the personal growth and team camaraderie it offers. His dedicated training has opened doors to this opportunity, allowing him to pursue his passion for running while staying close to home.

Running: A Path to Empowerment

Both Termont and Schouten credit running for its empowering effects on their bodies and minds. They cherish the peaceful solitude that running provides amidst their bustling lives. They also share the joy of training, overcoming challenges, and achieving goals with their teammates. These young athletes embody the spirit of resilience and determination, their remarkable journey inspiring many at Bemidji High School and beyond.