Belmopan Baptist High School Seeks Qualified Educators for Two Teaching Positions

Belmopan Baptist High School, nestled in the heart of Belize, has opened its doors to educators worldwide, announcing the availability of two coveted teaching positions. Borne of a need for expertise and commitment, the school is embarking on a quest to find a full-time Mathematics/Technical Drawing Teacher and a temporary, six-month Physical Education/Spanish Teacher.

Essential Qualifications and Experience

In the pursuit of academic excellence, the school has outlined a series of prerequisites for potential candidates. Beyond an Associate degree, the ideal candidate should come armed with previous teaching experience in the relevant subject areas. Strong communication and interpersonal skills are expected, along with a willingness to work extra hours with students, nurturing their potential and honing their skills.

A distinct element of this educational institution is its strong Christian foundation. Thus, candidates are expected to bear a strong Christian background with high moral values, aligning with the school’s ethos of providing a value-driven educational environment.

Remuneration and Application Process

The salary for these positions is in sync with the Government Pay Scale and hinges on the candidate’s qualifications and experience. The application process is comprehensive, requiring a gamut of documents – a Letter of Application, Curriculum Vitae, recent Police Record, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, and Credentials certified by a Justice of the Peace. Two letters of recommendation further bolster the application.

One essential condition for all applications is a valid Teacher’s License. The deadline for submitting these applications is the 19th of January, 2024, addressed to the Principal of Belmopan Baptist High School.

Equal Opportunity and Further Details

Belmopan Baptist High School stands firm in its commitment to equal opportunity, urging all qualified candidates to step forward. For more details, interested individuals can reach out to the school’s administration office, furthering their pursuit of this unique opportunity.