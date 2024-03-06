Bellows Falls Union High School Secures $7.9M Budget Amid Controversy

WESTMINSTER -- The Bellows Falls Union High School has a budget, as the four towns in the union district voted 915-767 in support of the $7.9 million budget, which included a 3.5 percent increase. The budget passed despite the opposition centered in the town of Rockingham, the largest town in the district. In Rockingham, the budget went down to defeat on a 430-412 vote. The other towns all supported the budget: Westminster voted 299-227; Athens, 71-48; and Grafton, 133-62. The votes were tallied by Rockingham Town Clerk Kathleen Neathawk, who is also clerk of the union high school board.

"I appreciate the position of all those who voted. There are no winners in the passing of this budget. Our goal will be to look to reduce any impact on our staff through unfilled positions. However, we must keep our focus on providing the best education for our students," said Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Andrew Haas Wednesday morning, after he announced the results of the "co-mingled" vote from Neathawk.

The results from Rockingham are "unofficial," and will be until they are ratified on April 2 by Rockingham voters. Town Meeting in Rockingham was pushed back a month due to posting delays and problems with the town and school warnings.

Budget Background and Legislative Impact

Haas and other school administrators had pushed for a bigger budget, closer to 7.7 percent increase, but when the 2024 Vermont Legislature passed legislation last week eliminating the incentive for school districts to have bigger budgets without tax consequences, he supported the 3.5 percent increase. The 3.5 percent BFUHS budget had been passed by the board in early January on a 6-3 vote.

Negotiations and Staffing Adjustments

On Monday, WNESU Board Chairwoman Cheryl Charles announced that negotiations between the schools and the Windham Northeast Education Association were heading to mediation after talks failed to reach an agreement. The budget is expected to eliminate several positions that have gone unfilled, including a health teacher, driver's education, and the athletic trainer. Two positions that are filled, an alternative education teacher and the assistant principal, are going to be eliminated.

Future Implications

The alternative education teacher, a veteran teacher in the district, is expected to find another teaching position in the district, while the assistant principal had already given her notice to move closer to home. The decision on how to implement the budget and potential cuts rests with Principal Kelly O'Ryan, rather than the school board.

As the Bellows Falls Union High School navigates the complexities of budget approval and the implementation of cuts, the community remains divided. Yet, the overarching aim to prioritize student education while managing fiscal responsibilities presents a challenging but essential balancing act for all involved.