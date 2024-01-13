Belize’s Service Day: EP York High School Honors George Price with Seaside Clean-Up

In Belize, every September 19th, a legacy is celebrated. It is a day of remembrance, known as Service Day, where the nation pays tribute to its founding father, George Price. This year, however, the celebration took a different form as it intersected with another significant event—the 55th anniversary of EP York High School. In an act of homage to Price’s enduring commitment to service and national development, students and teachers dedicated their day to a community clean-up initiative along the seaside.

George Price’s Legacy in Action

George Price, often dubbed ‘The Father of the Nation’, is a figure deeply etched into Belize’s history. His legacy of service has inspired not only the annual Service Day but also a culture of community service among Belize’s educational institutions. Schools often engage in additional community service activities throughout the year, channeling Price’s dedication to the nation and his belief in the power of collective action.

This year, the students of EP York High School took this ethos to heart. As part of their 55th-anniversary celebrations, they participated in a seaside clean-up, demonstrating their civic pride and understanding of the importance of maintaining a clean and attractive environment. Their effort holds particular significance given the vital role of tourism in Belize’s economy. The students, in their young wisdom, recognize that a clean, welcoming environment is key to attracting tourists and bolstering the country’s economic income.

‘The Lessons From The Father Of The Nation’

Further enriching the day’s activities, the Institute of Creative Arts facilitated a screening of a four-part mini-documentary series titled ‘The Lessons From The Father Of The Nation’. The series served as a moment of reflection on George Price’s life and accomplishments, providing the students with a deeper understanding of his profound influence on Belize’s development.

The documentary focuses on leadership themes and qualities embodied by George Price, offering insights into the values and principles that guided his service to Belize. These lessons, passed down through the medium of film, continue to inspire Belize’s youth, cultivating a new generation of leaders who are ready to carry forward George Price’s legacy of service and dedication to the nation.