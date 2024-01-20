Belize's MAFSE and RRB Spearhead Groundbreaking Beekeeping Training

In the heart of the Belize District, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise (MAFSE) and Resilient Rural Belize (RRB) joined hands to hold a groundbreaking beekeeping training session on January 18, 2024. The event, attended by 14 enthusiastic beekeepers, including students from Kings College, aimed to educate locals on traceability, wax recycling, and stamping.

Beeswax Recycling: A Sustainable Approach

The training session placed a special emphasis on the concept of beeswax recycling. Participants were taught how to create wax sheets for beehive frames, a technique that is expected to significantly reduce their production costs. This innovative approach not only enhances the efficiency of beekeeping practices but also promotes sustainability in the industry.

Traceability and Stamping: Key to Quality Assurance

Besides recycling, the training also focused on traceability and stamping. These methods play a crucial role in quality assurance, ensuring that the honey produced meets the highest standards of purity and authenticity.

Leadership and Guidance

The session was spearheaded by Miguel Huertas, the Beekeeping Coordinator at MAFSE. He was assisted by Jason Castillo, RRB's Climate Smart Agriculture Extension Officer, along with MAFSE Extension Officers F. Chi, A. Mendoza, A. Che, and Co-operatives Officer M. Lewis. Their collective expertise provided an enriching experience for the attendees, equipping them with practical knowledge to improve their beekeeping practices.

The collaboration between MAFSE and RRB is a testament to their commitment to support and enhance the beekeeping industry in Belize. By providing practical knowledge and fostering sustainable practices, they are shaping a future where the beekeeping industry thrives in harmony with nature and contributes significantly to the local economy.