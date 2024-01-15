Bedworth Police Target School Parking Violations, Issue Tickets

In a targeted effort to enforce school parking regulations, the Bedworth West Safer Neighbourhood Team has been conducting rigorous patrols outside school gates, with a notable concentration around Newdigate School. In the course of these patrols, the team identified two vehicles in violation of established parking guidelines, stationed improperly on yellow zig-zag lines, clearly marked with ‘Keep clear’ signs, a measure designed to safeguard the well-being of school children.

Enforcing Parking Rules: Two Vehicles Ticketed

These vehicles, flouting the rules, are set to face the consequences of their actions. The owners of these vehicles, in breach of the rules, will soon receive fixed penalty notices by mail, a stern reminder of the importance of adhering to parking regulations, particularly in school zones. This move, part of a broader enforcement effort, aims to underscore the seriousness of the violation and act as a deterrent for other potential offenders.

Continued Patrols and Future Warnings

In their commitment to ensure the safety of schoolchildren, the Bedworth West Safer Neighbourhood Team has declared their intention to carry out these checks on a regular basis. A warning about future patrols has been issued, hinting at the possibility of more fines being levied against those who choose to disregard parking rules. This persistence in maintaining school zone safety is a clear indication of the team’s uncompromising stance on the issue.

Operation Snap: A Broader Initiative

The enforcement effort is part of a more extensive scheme known as Operation Snap. This initiative allows the public to become active participants in ensuring safety by submitting footage of dangerous driving and parking violations around schools. The operation is part of a larger agenda to address the enduring safety concerns related to school parking in the Nuneaton and Bedworth area, making it a community-wide endeavor to secure the safety of the most vulnerable among us.