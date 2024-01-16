Beaver Creek School Ushers in New Leadership Amid Local Developments

Beaver Creek School has ushered in a new era of leadership with the appointment of Allie Wheeler as the new principal/superintendent. She steps into the shoes of Karin Ward, whose tenure spanned two decades since 2004. This change at the helm signifies an opportunity for renewed growth and vision in the school district.

Advertisment

Heated Debate Over Book Removal

In another educational development, Mingus Union saw a high turnout at a community meeting. The controversial subject of removing certain books from the school curriculum garnered significant attention, highlighting the ongoing dialogue about academic freedom versus appropriateness of content.

Potential Land Exchange in Focus

Advertisment

Turning to indigenous matters, the Yavapai-Apache Nation is preparing to host an open house in Camp Verde. This gathering aims to deliberate potential land exchanges, a significant issue with far-reaching implications for the tribal community and the regional landscape.

Boosting Water Supply

In infrastructure-related news, the Council is contemplating the approval of a new well. This move aims to augment the water supply in the Verde Santa Fe area, addressing the escalating needs of the growing population and the region's sustainability.

Advertisment

Catch 22 Program Eyes Fugitives

The Catch 22 program, now in its second day, continues to incentivize the community with cash rewards. This initiative encourages the public to provide information that could lead to the capture of fugitives, underscoring the collective responsibility in maintaining law and order.

Civic Engagements Abound

Cottonwood's Airport Noise Working Group is reaching out to the community for volunteers, emphasizing the importance of civic involvement in addressing local issues. In another heartening development, Vincent Randall, a respected figure in the community, was honored with the naming of local basketball courts. However, the City Council is grappling with challenges in the wake of a string of resignations, triggering a rethink in its governance approach.