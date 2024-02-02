Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour: Enhancing Digital Literacy in Irish Schools

Beat 102 103, a prominent youth radio station in Ireland's South East, has set sail on its pioneering Digital Media Literacy Tour on February 1, 2024. With the backing of Comisiún na Meán, the tour has charted a course to 20 secondary schools spread over several months, with a goal of reaching thousands of teenagers. The mission is straightforward yet substantial: to bolster their digital literacy.

Bridging the Digital Literacy Gap

In an era where the internet floods us with information round the clock, the ability to sift through the noise and pick out the facts is critical. This tour addresses this pressing need, arming young minds with the tools to discriminate between accurate information and online misinformation or disinformation.

More than just a tour, this initiative is part of a larger vision to animate a media literacy short course, a significant pillar of the Junior Cycle curriculum. The course, crafted by Beat in conjunction with Learning Waves, various teachers, and Media Literacy Ireland, zeroes in on first-year students. What sets it apart is the mode of delivery – the course is presented by Beat radio personalities well known to the students.

'Stop, Think and Check'

The tour's mantra, 'Stop, Think and Check', serves as a constant reminder for students to critically evaluate the information they stumble upon online. The journey commenced at St. Angela's Ursuline Secondary School in Waterford City. Here, nearly 200 students were privy to six enlightening sessions.

Beat presenters shared personal experiences with online pitfalls and scams, thereby equipping students with the knowledge to traverse the digital landscape more securely. The initiative also has a competitive edge, with one school standing a chance to win €1,000 and a student winning an iPad.

A Win-Win for Schools

Schools keen on becoming part of this venture can sign up on the Beat website. The tour not only aspires to educate but also to underscore radio as a trusted media source. This is achieved through engaging and interactive sessions that resonate with youth.