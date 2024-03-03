Bear Lake High School Juniors Explore College Options with Eight Universities

On a crisp Tuesday afternoon, Bear Lake High School transformed into a hub of higher education exploration. Recruiters from eight distinguished colleges and universities engaged with eager juniors, offering a closer look into the collegiate world during the annual Higher Ed Days. This event provided a vital platform for students to interact directly with higher education institutions, demystifying the college selection and application process.

A First Step Towards the Future

The assembly commenced with an overview of participating colleges, setting the stage for more intimate 30-minute breakout sessions. Students like Alyssa Ray appreciated the opportunity, noting the event made the prospect of college "a lot more doable." The sessions covered a broad spectrum of topics, including college life, tuition fees, enrollment procedures, and available programs, tailored to guide juniors as they embark on their college selection journey.

Scholarships and Campus Tours: A Glimpse into College Life

Many students, including Addison Silvinski, discovered valuable insights into scholarships and the importance of campus tours. Recruiters, particularly from Utah State, emphasized these aspects, aiding students in refining their college search criteria, even if they are considering institutions outside of their home state. This interaction highlighted the significance of asking the right questions and understanding what to look for in a prospective college.

Facilitating the Transition to Higher Education

High school counselor Cameron Crane underscored the importance of such events, noting they play a crucial role in making college appear "less scary and more feasible" for students. The majority of attendees, having never visited a college campus before, found this exposure invaluable. As juniors progress towards taking the statewide SAT test in April, this experience has undoubtedly served as a foundational step in their higher education journey.

With institutions like Lewis-Clark State College, University of Idaho, and Brigham Young University-Idaho among the participants, students were offered a glimpse into the diverse educational landscapes available to them. This event not only informed their decision-making process but also sparked a sense of excitement and possibility regarding their future academic endeavors.